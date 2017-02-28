Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

BOMBSHELL: FBI offered to pay British spy to continue investigating Trump Russia connections

Tom Boggioni

28 Feb 2017 at 16:38 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks at a White House press conference (CNN/screen grab)

In a bombshell report from the Washington Post, it was revealed that the FBI was working in conjunction with a former British spy who was looking into connections between then-candidate Donald Trump and the Russian government.

The report states that the higher-ups at the FBI offered to pay former MI6 agent Christopher Steele to continue his investigation in the weeks before the election.

Communications between the agency ceased when the Steele’s report — alleging assignations between Trump and Russian hookers — became public and roiled the intelligence community.

According to sources, the FBI felt that Steele was a credible and was interested in what he was uncovering.

You can read the whole Washington Post report here.

 

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Robert Reich urges media to ‘stop mincing words’ and call Trump out on his lies
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+