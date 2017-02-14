Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bombshell report reveals NSA intercepted communications between Trump campaign and Russian agents

Tom Boggioni

14 Feb 2017 at 22:17 ET                   
Trump speaks by phone with Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In an explosive report by the New York Times, it was revealed that that members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign were repeatedly in contact with Russian intelligence officials in the year preceding the election.

According to U.S. intelligence sources, communications between Trump operatives and the Russians were discovered when they looking into the hacking on the Democratic National Committee. The intelligence agencies sought to find out whether the Trump campaign working with the Russians in regard to the hacking.

Intelligence officials said the intercepted communications not only included Trump campaign officials, but also other associates of the now newly-elected president. According to the the report, the Russians contacted included members of the Russian government outside of the intelligence services.

The bombshell report comes as the Trump administration is still reeling over the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over contacts with the Russians — which he then lied about.

You can read the whole report here.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Stephen Colbert rips Sean Spicer’s disastrous press conference: ”He’s the M.C. Escher of bullsh*t’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+