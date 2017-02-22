Conservative CPAC gathering gets hilariously mocked for ‘Heaven has a wall, why can’t US?’ panel

Facepalm Jesus

The Conservative Political Action Conference is being ridiculed online for promoting a Saturday panel where the weighty topic of “Why Heaven can have a wall” to keep out undesirables and the U.S. can’t.

CPAC, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, has already had a bad week after having to dump star attraction Milo Yiannopoulos as a keynote speaker after it was revealed that he appeared to condone and excuse child sex abuse. After a messy start to the week , the directors of the annual conservative meeting in D.C. had hoped to move forward with serious discussions about public policy.

That wasn’t to be the case after a schedule of panels was released showing a seminar combining President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall with Christian theology, reports the Christian Post.

According to the CPAC schedule, GOP Congressman Bob Beauprez will moderate the Saturday panel, entitled: “If Heaven Has a Gate, A Wall, and Extreme Vetting, Why Can’t America?”

Beauprez will be accompanied by fellow lawmakers Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as well as two participants from conservative think tanks.

After conservative commentator John Podhortez posted a screenshot of the schedule containing the panel on Twitter, commenters were quick to point out logical responses, including, “Heaven is not real.”

A sampling below:

I am so glad heaven has extreme vetting. Seems like lots of these folks might be surprised how Jesus feels about their treatment of others. https://t.co/40zKjLBGpL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 22, 2017

God, is it ok if I host a panel on irony? https://t.co/Q9MosRphAq — Claudia Black (@TheClaudiaBlack) February 22, 2017

@timkmak I forgot the part of the Bible where it says that everyone can go to heaven… except people from these select seven countries. — Can he do that? (@HoyasLalala) February 21, 2017

@timkmak They’re still operating under the belief that a single member of CPAC could get anywhere near heaven, rather than somewhere hotter — Copito (@copito61) February 22, 2017

Oooh, oooh, I know. Because America is not a Christian nation and heaven is not real.

(@jpodhoretz found this is on the CPAC schedule.) pic.twitter.com/0soOJIcJBD — Andrew Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) February 21, 2017

If heaven has an all-knowing, all-seeing God, why can’t the United States dramatically expand our domestic spying capabilities? https://t.co/TygB4JLD6d — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 21, 2017

Also Beauprez has been out of Congress for a decade and Colorado’s 10th district has never existed. https://t.co/6xipqRWeYv — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 21, 2017

One commenter noted that the Pope has already addressed the issue: