Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Conservative CPAC gathering gets hilariously mocked for ‘Heaven has a wall, why can’t US?’ panel

Tom Boggioni

22 Feb 2017 at 14:45 ET                   
Facepalm Jesus

The Conservative Political Action Conference is being ridiculed online for promoting a Saturday panel where the weighty topic of “Why Heaven can have a wall” to keep out undesirables and the U.S. can’t.

CPAC, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, has already had a bad week after having to dump star attraction Milo Yiannopoulos as a keynote speaker after it was revealed that he appeared to condone and excuse child sex abuse. After a messy start to the week , the directors of the annual conservative meeting in D.C. had hoped to move forward with serious discussions about public policy.

That wasn’t to be the case after a schedule of panels was released showing a seminar combining President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall with Christian theology, reports the Christian Post.

According to the CPAC schedule, GOP Congressman Bob Beauprez will moderate the Saturday panel, entitled: “If Heaven Has a Gate, A Wall, and Extreme Vetting, Why Can’t America?”

Beauprez will be accompanied by fellow lawmakers Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as well as two participants from conservative think tanks.

After conservative commentator John Podhortez posted a screenshot of the schedule containing the panel on Twitter, commenters  were quick to point out logical responses, including, “Heaven is not real.”

A sampling below:

One commenter noted that the Pope has already addressed the issue:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
White House yanks Kellyanne Conway from TV after string of disastrous appearances: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+