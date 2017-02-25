Quantcast

‘Don’t get too happy’ because I’m ‘your worst nightmare’: New DNC chair Perez fires back at Trump

David Ferguson

25 Feb 2017 at 20:58 ET                   
Newly elected DNC Chairman Tom Perez (Flickr Creative Commons)

Newly elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez wasted no time in opening verbal fire at Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday.

After Trump tweeted that he “couldn’t be happier” that Perez had been elected chairman of the DNC, the former Secretary of Labor told the chief executive via Twitter not to get too comfortable, according to TheHill.com.

“Call me Tom. And don’t get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare,” wrote Perez.

Perez was elected on Saturday after a contentious race against Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for committee chair. After his victory, Perez suspended the committee rules and named Ellison as his co-chair, hoping to send a message of unity to a party struggling to find its identity in the wake of a bruising campaign year.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
