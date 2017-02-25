‘Don’t get too happy’ because I’m ‘your worst nightmare’: New DNC chair Perez fires back at Trump

Newly elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez wasted no time in opening verbal fire at Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday.

After Trump tweeted that he “couldn’t be happier” that Perez had been elected chairman of the DNC, the former Secretary of Labor told the chief executive via Twitter not to get too comfortable, according to TheHill.com.

Call me Tom. And don't get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare. https://t.co/fu7WvLofrD — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 25, 2017

Perez was elected on Saturday after a contentious race against Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for committee chair. After his victory, Perez suspended the committee rules and named Ellison as his co-chair, hoping to send a message of unity to a party struggling to find its identity in the wake of a bruising campaign year.