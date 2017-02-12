Elijah Cummings: House will investigate Kellyanne Conway for ‘textbook example of violating the law’

Rep. Elijah Cummings - (ABC screencapture)

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee said they will be investigating Trump Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway’s comments plugging Ivanka Trump’s clothing line from the White House on national TV, calling it a “textbook example of violating the law.”

The woman who has become the face of the Trump administration set off a firestorm on Thursday after she gave “a commercial” on Fox & Friends, encouraging viewers to go out and buy some of the first daughter’s fashion line that is faltering in department stores.

“It’s a wonderful line, I own some of it,” Conway said. “I’m going to give it a free commercial here, go buy it today!”

According to Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), his committee has no choice but to investigate Conway for breaking the law by using a public office for private gain.

ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos asked the congressman about a critical letter he wrote on Conway’s comments, adding that Trump adviser Stephen Miller dismissed Conway’s comments as something that was “lighthearted and flip” which was then “blown way out of proportion by the media.”

Cummings disagreed.

“No, that absolutely incorrect, George,” Cummings replied. “This was a textbook case of a violation of the law. You cannot go out there as an employee of the government and advertise for Ivanka Trump or anybody else, their product, you can’t do that.”

“Anybody else would be subject to a minimum of probably a reprimand, or they could literally lose their job over this.” he continued. “As a matter of fact, it was not flippant. She made it clear. ‘I am going to give some free advertisement today for Ivanka Trump.’ That is just not right, that is wrong. When there is a violation of the law it is up to us on the Oversight Committee to look at it, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Cummings also admitted that the committee chair, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), agreed that Conway’s actions should be investigated.

Watch the video below via ABC:



