Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘How genocides begin’: Internet stunned by Trump plan to set up VOICE program targeting immigrants

Tom Boggioni

28 Feb 2017 at 22:21 ET                   

President Donald Trump drew audible gasps from the assembled Congressional members as he announced that he had asked Homeland Security to create an office called VOICE: Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement.

It was hinted earlier in the day that VOICE would work with ICE as a liaison with “known victims of crimes committed by removable aliens,” presumably to highlight specific crimes when immigrants were involved.

While some Congressional members gasped, those following Trump’s speech and commenting on Twitter noted that VOICE would be used as a propaganda tool to whip up anti-immigrant hysteria, with one person noting this is “how genocides begin.”

Read the tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Read the entire text of President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+