‘It’s better he’s tweeting than trying to govern’: Mark Cuban fires back at Trump’s latest Twitter meltdown

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban before NBA game against the New York Knicks Feb. 24, 2014 at Madison Square Garden (AFP)

Mark Cuban was quick to respond that Donald Trump’s claim that the tech billionaire “backed me big-time” in the recent election, laughing at the claim before reminding Trump of a conversation they had almost a year ago.

Sunday morning, seemingly for no reason, the president attacked Cuban, tweeting, “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.He’s not smart enough to run for president!”

Responding in kind, Cuban first retweeted Trump’s Sunday outburst with a curt “LOL,” but later brought up a back and forth he had with Trump in March of last year.

In a tweet, that begins “How quickly they forget” Cuban included a screenshot of a personal note from Trump reading, “Mark – wow- saw you on CNN. Nasty! What happened?”

Cuban included his very public response to Trump saying he had potential, but warned, “You need to dig in and know your shit.”

“When you say there is a bubble, it sounds like you are winging it,” Cuban wrote. “Which also makes it sounds like your comments are based on who you talked to last. Which tells me you are getting bad advice. ”

“I get the big part of your base doesn’t care about issue details, but to be President, to be this close, you have to know your shit,” he continued.

Responding to a tweet asking why Trump was tweeting at him, Cuban puckishly responded, “I don’t know. But isn’t it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?”

You can read the tweets below:

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.He’s not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

How soon they forget …. pic.twitter.com/VXcfnjj4qX — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017