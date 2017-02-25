Quantcast

Jake Tapper nails Sean Spicer’s hypocrisy with epic Twitter burn

David Ferguson

25 Feb 2017 at 22:09 ET                   
Jake Tapper (CNN)

CNN’s Jake Tapper appears to be relishing his role as a gadfly to the administration of Pres. Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Mediaite.com reported, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer complained on Twitter about a New York Times Story that got his place of birth wrong.

Tapper saw an opening and went for it, writing, “I imagine it must be really annoying when someone puts out false info about where you were born. Must really bother you!!”

Tapper is referring to Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine the legitimacy of Pres. Barack Obama by pounding on the “birther” conspiracy theory that Obama was born in Kenya, not in Hawaii.

Which is probably why Tapper cc’ed the former president.

Tapper has responded to the Trump administration’s attacks on CNN by holding the administration’s feet to the fire, including combative interviews with Kellyanne Conway and an exhortation to the president to “stop whining” about the media and “get to work.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
