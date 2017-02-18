Kellyanne Conway trashes graduates of her alma mater after school president calls her out for lying

Kellyanne Conway appears on CNN (screen grab)

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has taken heat from various quarters for everything from challenging reality with ‘alternative facts,” to hawking first daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on during a Fox News interview.

Now she’s under attack by the president of her alma mater, forcing her to lash out once again.

Trinity Washington University President Patricia McGuire recently had some harsh words for Conway, calling her, “Part of a team that thinks nothing of shaping and spreading a skein of lies as a means to secure power.”

Writing on the Trinity President’s blog, under the title, “On lies and the truth we must tell,” McGuire was very blunt.

“We Americans study the history of tyranny and exclaim, “That’s terrible, but it would not happen here!” as we congratulate ourselves on the robust state of our democracy. The experience of the last few months now exposes this once-confident boast as terribly naive and perhaps even dangerous as a new administration indulges in a remarkable torrent of false and misleading statements as a basis for policy and action.”

McGuire then turned to Conway, class of 1989.

“Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trinity Class of 1989, has played a large role in facilitating the manipulation of facts and encouraging the grave injustice being perpetrated by the Trump Administration’s war on immigrants among many other issues. She is one of President Trump’s primary spokespersons, an almost daily figure on cable news shows,” McGuire wrote. ” Some people admire her staunch advocacy for her client’s positions, and others applaud the fact that she was the first woman to manage a successful presidential campaign. But in fact, as is true of many of President Trump’s statements, her advocacy on his behalf is often at variance with the truth.”

“Ms. Conway invented the now-infamous phrase ‘alternative fact,’ to defend Trump’s claims about the size of crowds at his inauguration, a thinly-veiled autocratic scheme to try to claim that the Trump inauguration drew the biggest crowd in history when, in fact, it was on the smaller side,” she continued. “Ms. Conway has been part of a team that thinks nothing of shaping and spreading a skein of lies as a means to secure power. Perhaps the ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ comment was truly a mistake, as she claims, but she repeated that canard on three different occasions as an explanation for why the travel ban, an executive order that clearly discriminates against Muslims, was necessary.”

Informed of the school president’s criticism by the Washington Post, Conway fired right back and took a slap at the other graduates of the university for good measure.

“It’s a disappointment to have the president of the university lift up other Trinity graduates who have a casual relationship with the truth,” Conway said, adding McGuire didn’t have “the courtesy of calling or emailing me to ask what I meant on any given occasion.”

According to Conway, she and her husband George once donated $50,000 to a 1999-2002 Trinity fundraising campaign.

“My money was good,” Conway added.