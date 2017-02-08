Margaret Cho offers to play Ben Carson with Rosie O’Donnell’s Bannon on SNL

Comedian Margaret Cho on Tuesday offered herself up to the ever-growing ‘Saturday Night Live’ fancast, insisting she’s been practicing the mannerisms of Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson.

“Hey [Rosie O’Donnell] …also @nbcsnl do you need someone for Ben Carson, I’ve literally been practicing how to hold full conversations while sleeping,” Cho tweeted, posting a photoshopped image of herself as Carson and O’Donnell as top Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Hey @Rosie…also @nbcsnl do you need someone for Ben Carson, I’ve literally been practicing how to hold full conversations while sleeping. pic.twitter.com/EP33GTFR8m — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) February 8, 2017

O’Donnell on Tuesday responded to fans asking for the sketch comedy show to cast the former “View” co-host as Bannon. “If asked, of course I would,” O’Donnell told NBC News.

The plea for O’Donnell-as-Bannon emerged Saturday after Melissa McCarthy gave a universally-praised performance as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Or, what would have been universally-praised had it not reportedly upset the president to see a woman playing his top spokesman.

Rosie, in response to Cho, told her fellow comedian, “yo cho – they call – we show.”

This week’s SNL will be hosted by Alec Baldwin, whose portrayal of the president has helped pull in the sketch comedy show’s highest ratings in over 20 years (much to the chagrin of Trump, who constantly wages Twitter-war against the NBC staple). Given the talent vying for a spot in the SNL-Trump administration, that trend looks poised to continue.