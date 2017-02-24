‘Massive scandal’: Ex-DOJ spokesman says Reince Preibus must resign after calling FBI about Russia

Former Department of Justice spokesman Matthew Miller (Screen cap).

A former spokesman for the Department of Justice says that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus must resign in the wake of revelations that he had called the FBI to ask them to publicly deny a story about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

Appearing on Chris Hayes’s show on MSNBC, ex-DOJ spokesman Matthew Miller said that anyone in the Obama administration would have been fired instantly for doing anything close to what Priebus did.

“It is a massive scandal that would lead to the resignation of the chief of staff [in another administration],” Miller told Hayes. “Eric Holder would have picked up the phone to the White House counsel, and told the White House counsel, ‘I just got this call, it is absolutely inappropriate, it crosses every line, and we’re not going to stand for it in the Department of Justice.”

Miller also said that a quiet resignation wouldn’t do, and that Priebus should be forced to explain publicly what he asked the FBI to do.

“He has to come out tomorrow,” Miller said. “He has to answer questions from the press, he has to talk to Congress, he has to explain what exactly he talked about, what exactly he told them.”

Watch the full segment below.