Mike Pence claims ‘liberal activists’ are infiltrating GOP town halls in speech about gutting Obamacare

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC (Twitter / CBS Evening News)

Civil unrest has taken over the country since President Donald Trump’s election victory and Republican lawmakers have been hearing from angry voters at their town halls this past week.

But some Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, are convinced that the constituents — angry about losing their health insurance and making it known to their representatives — are just “liberal activists.” That’s what Pence said during his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Thursday.

“Despite the best efforts of liberal activists at town halls around the country, the American people know better,” Pence told CPAC attendees. “Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go.”

He added that the “failed law” that is Obamacare is “crippling the American economy and crushing the American people. Talk about your fake news, folks. Just look at all the promises liberals made about Obamacare,” he said.

Voters have been showing up at town halls in masses over the last few days, demanding answers from Republicans about how they plan to replace Obamacare in order to receive quality, affordable health care.

Despite what Pence had to say about the so-called “liberal activists” at GOP town halls, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argued on Thursday, that if you take away health insurance from 20 million people, they’re going to demand answers no matter their political affiliation.

Watch Pence’s remarks below.