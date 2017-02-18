‘Seems healthy’: Internet cringes over fan’s claim he salutes 6-ft cardboard Trump daily

Trump supporter Gene Huber and his cardboard cut-out of Pres. Donald Trump (Twitter.com)

Pres. Donald Trump attacked the press and invented a terrorist attack in Sweden that never happened on Saturday at his rally in Melbourne, Florida, but some people will remember the rally for one reason only: Trump supporter Gene Huber.

“A star is born,” said Pres. Trump on Saturday after he invited ardent supporter Gene Huber on to the stage to address the audience.

Huber is a longtime Trump booster who followed the campaign from rally to rally in 2016.

He told CNN after the rally, “I got a six-foot cardboard box of Pres. Trump in my house and I salute that every single day.”

Huber continued, “And I pray. I tell him, ‘Mr. President, I pray for your safety today. And I’m not lying. I do that every day.”

Twitter users responded with a mix of horror, pity and fascination. All of this was tinged with amazement that the president would think this person was an ideal spokesman. But given how some of his spokespeople have gone over with the public, Huber could be an improvement.

Holy crap on a cracker. Make sure you scroll down for the Trump cardboard cutout. https://t.co/7QM9zVX5v8 — Lucie Aubrac (@babsben) February 19, 2017

Gene Huber's cardboard cutout of Donald Trump is more diplomatic, presidental, and legitimate of a leader than Donald Trump is. — Matthew Cooper (@ILoveMorrigan) February 19, 2017

I shudder to think what other things #GeneHuber does to his cardboard Trump — ROH (@RealOldHouswife) February 19, 2017

I bet if someone shined a blacklight on that cardboard Trump it would light up like the 4th of July with #GeneHuber "samples" — ◾️ (@Cvinciguerra1) February 19, 2017

Trump supporters think liberalism's a mental disorder yet salute a man who salute (speaks with*) a Trump cardboard cutout… #GeneHuber At* — John F.U. Kennedy. (@HAL9000and1) February 19, 2017

@tonydphotog Funny, Gene Huber follows "Joe the Plumber" on Facebook. — tonydphotog (@tonydphotog) February 19, 2017

other than using his middle name in all exchanges, gene huber exhibits every characteristic of a deranged, blockbuster-grade, lunatic https://t.co/QBvBy6K5nB — Chris O'Brien (@chrisobrienisok) February 19, 2017