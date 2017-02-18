Quantcast

‘Seems healthy’: Internet cringes over fan’s claim he salutes 6-ft cardboard Trump daily

David Ferguson

18 Feb 2017 at 21:43 ET                   
Trump supporter Gene Huber and his cardboard cut-out of Pres. Donald Trump (Twitter.com)

Pres. Donald Trump attacked the press and invented a terrorist attack in Sweden that never happened on Saturday at his rally in Melbourne, Florida, but some people will remember the rally for one reason only: Trump supporter Gene Huber.

“A star is born,” said Pres. Trump on Saturday after he invited ardent supporter Gene Huber on to the stage to address the audience.

Huber is a longtime Trump booster who followed the campaign from rally to rally in 2016.

He told CNN after the rally, “I got a six-foot cardboard box of Pres. Trump in my house and I salute that every single day.”

Huber continued, “And I pray. I tell him, ‘Mr. President, I pray for your safety today. And I’m not lying. I do that every day.”

Twitter users responded with a mix of horror, pity and fascination. All of this was tinged with amazement that the president would think this person was an ideal spokesman. But given how some of his spokespeople have gone over with the public, Huber could be an improvement.

