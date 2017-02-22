‘She just lied’: Watch Stephen Colbert and Joe Scarborough trash Kellyanne Conway

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, Stephen Colbert -- CBS screengrab

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough stopped in to visit with Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night and immediately began discussing Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Colbert asked if he could make an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, with Scarborough saying he would have to run it by his co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Addressing the fact that it was Brzezinski who banned Conway from the morning gabfest, Scarborough explained why.

“It got to a point where Kellyanne would keep coming out and everything she said was disproven five minutes later,” Scarborough stated. “It wasn’t disproven by a fact checker, it was somebody else in the administration that would came out and say, ‘Well, actually, no, that’s not true.'”

“There’s a quicker way to say that in one sentence,” Colbert offered.

“What’s that? “Scarborough asked.

“She just lied,” Colbert bluntly stated, to which Morning Joe said, “Well, yeah.”

Scarborough also took some surprising shots shots at Trump and adviser Stephen Miller, whom he called, “Scary.”

