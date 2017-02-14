‘She will say she’s been victimized’: Scarborough crushes rogue Kellyanne Conway’s pattern of lying

Kellyanne Conway (ABC News)

“Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough didn’t have kind words for President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday. After watching the security nightmare and PR disaster of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, the two hosts wondered, “how many times does she go out and say things that aren’t true?”

“It happens time and time again,” Scarborough said. “She goes out and lies and you find out about those lies — a couple of hours later.”

Scarborough went on to say that he’s heard that she isn’t in any of the White House meetings and doesn’t know what’s happening. Brzezinski noted that Conway then goes on television “blathering” on about issues on which she’s not informed.

Panelist Willie Geist cited claims from the White House that they were just learning about the information on Gen. Michael Flynn. In fact, acting Attorney General informed Trump advisors months ago about concerns about Flynn. After Scarborough railed against the lack of a stable message coming out of the White House, Geist explained that it isn’t Conway that is booking herself on the shows, it’s the White House press office. Scarborough disagreed, claiming that everyone in the White House is complaining that she’s a “free agent” and not accountable to the White House.

“Then she comes back in and they have to clean it up,” Scarborough said. “Now, she will lie, every time the truth comes out. She will say she’s been victimized. She will then go in and get a picture with the president and get the president to tweet something. And his staff will have to clean it up all over and over again. They have been doing this for four months.”