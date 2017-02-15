‘Stop that BS’: Joe Scarborough hammers Republicans for refusing to investigate Flynn and Trump

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Joe Scarborough might be the host of “Morning Joe,” but as a former Republican House member, he can provide insight into the inner workings of Congress. Wednesday he was at a loss to understand why Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and other members of Congress were denouncing investigations into Gen. Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump and their repeated communications with Russia before the inauguration.

“It is an issue of competence,” Scarborough said. “It’s also up to the Republicans on Capitol Hill to get to the bottom of this and to begin investigating. And how disheartening it was to see several people on the hill and some editorial writers say this isn’t about the Russian connections.”

He went on to name former aide Paul Manafort, who had Russian connections and was running the Trump campaign. The intelligence community now says that there was constant communication between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

“They cannot be so stupid to pretend they picked on poor Michael Flynn out of nowhere,” Scarborough continued. “Michael Flynn, a man who visited Russia, had dinner with Putin, was believed to have received payments from Russia. Do you think they would have done this to Rex Tillerson? No. They wouldn’t have done it to Rex Tillerson and would not have done it to James Mattis and would not have done it to John Kelly and would not have done it to other members of Donald Trump’s cabinet. Republicans, you can just stop that BS. And editorial writers, stop shaming yourself.”

Panelist Willie Geist noted that the White House said that it doesn’t believe Flynn did anything wrong.

“They didn’t think anybody would find out,” Mike Barnicle corrected.

“They don’t think lying is wrong, they don’t think riffing and just breaking out the rules is wrong, because we are not seeing anybody being held accountable for this,” co-host Mika Brzezinski noted.

See the full opener below: