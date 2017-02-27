Quantcast

The internet hammers Trump’s ‘war’ speech: He’ll start a war just to prove he can ‘Make America win again’

Sarah K. Burris

27 Feb 2017 at 11:15 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

In a speech to American governors, President Donald Trump attacked the military, saying “We never win wars anymore. We never fight to win. We have to start winning wars again.’

The message was a preface to Trump’s budget announcement that he plans to increase military spending. The United States already spends more in defense than any other country in the industrial world by multitudes. Trump explained that when he was in high school they won wars with major tank battles. In the past he’s spoken out on the lack of battleships that the U.S. military has. Today, the military has turned to using more modern technologies to fight wars.

The internet didn’t particularly like Trump’s comments. Some were fearful this was a Trump announcement that he would go to war so that he could prove he could win. Others mocked Trump for beginning his need to win wars with a botched raid in Yemen that failed it’s intended goal and left one Navy SEAL dead.

Trump received four draft deferments during the Vietnam War for bone spurs.

You can see the Twitter attacks below:

