The internet hammers Trump’s ‘war’ speech: He’ll start a war just to prove he can ‘Make America win again’

In a speech to American governors, President Donald Trump attacked the military, saying “We never win wars anymore. We never fight to win. We have to start winning wars again.’

The message was a preface to Trump’s budget announcement that he plans to increase military spending. The United States already spends more in defense than any other country in the industrial world by multitudes. Trump explained that when he was in high school they won wars with major tank battles. In the past he’s spoken out on the lack of battleships that the U.S. military has. Today, the military has turned to using more modern technologies to fight wars.

HOLY CRAP Trump just said 'we have to start winning wars again' in his speech about increased defense spending. pic.twitter.com/Ia6nK8X4TM — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 27, 2017

The internet didn’t particularly like Trump’s comments. Some were fearful this was a Trump announcement that he would go to war so that he could prove he could win. Others mocked Trump for beginning his need to win wars with a botched raid in Yemen that failed it’s intended goal and left one Navy SEAL dead.

Trump received four draft deferments during the Vietnam War for bone spurs.

Trump on war: "We have to start winning wars. When I was young, in high school, college, we never lost." Geez, talk about fake news. — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) February 27, 2017

Great – so we're going to start "winning wars again" meaning he'll send us to war just to prove he can "Make America win again" — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) February 27, 2017

"We have to start winning wars again", says jackass @realDonaldTrump who rejects military expertise — Miguel M Hernandez (@gelly_matos) February 27, 2017

Pres Trump: "We have to start winning wars again" — don't we have to fight wars to win them? — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) February 27, 2017

@thehill Did Trump voters vote to send their kids off to the wars Trump, #PresidentBannon and Putin are obviously aiming for? #JustAsking — Cassie (@snarkysnowqueen) February 27, 2017

Trump "We have to start winning wars again" – so you start with a botched Yemen raid. well done. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) February 27, 2017

Why is always chickenhawk coward draft dodgers like Trump who get the biggest boners when they talk about starting wars? — Iwanski (@Iwanski) February 27, 2017

#Trump: 'We have to start winning wars.' An absurd rationalization for military budget hike, unless he also means to re-institute the draft. — Mike Maynard (@ManerdM) February 27, 2017

@Sherry09 @CNN Hey look at that, Trump just said healthcare is complicated and he'll increase spending on wars. Priorities! — Jowana Bueser (@jowana) February 27, 2017

Trump doesn't care that the cost of "winning wars again" is tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of lives because he and his won't be at risk — ElaineA (@OuttaMyLaine) February 27, 2017

President Trump to media : "we don't win wars anymore. We either got to win, or don't fight at all" — Miller Hyatt (@Miller_Hyatt) February 27, 2017

"The United States is undefeated in wars that I've fought in" – Trump, who received 5 draft deferments during Vietnam https://t.co/TapMHQUPh9 — Mitch Howe (@RealMitchHowe) February 27, 2017

Trump's tariffs and trade wars will negatively impact our poor, and yet he offers them no ways to improve their wages either. Total asshole. — Teddy Hoteham (@tjb61) February 27, 2017

Trump says:

"We gotta start winning wars again!"

How about we stop starting

WARS! — Jeffrey Franklin Coc (@613JFC_Lucky) February 27, 2017

Trump demands that America must start winning wars again. Nobody "wins" wars. https://t.co/pbneRRnXVP — Michael Karanicolas (@M_Karanicolas) February 27, 2017

Trump's "we don't fight to win" wars comment must be going over well to all of the gold star families out there. — Courtney McGee (@courtneymmcgee) February 27, 2017

@washingtonpost Trump jobs program: Hire mercenaries for his wars. — John McCawley (@Utherjohn) February 27, 2017

Maybe if Trump wants to start winning wars again he should take a cue from America in WW2 and fight AGAINST Nazis? Just spitballing. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 27, 2017