Trump bizarrely accuses media of ‘abusing’ Ivanka by reporting on her business woes

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump took time out from playing golf and wining and dining Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to lash out at the media again, saying they have “abused” and treated his daughter Ivanka “badly.”

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: “I am so proud of my daughter Ivanka. To be abused and treated so badly by the media, and to still hold her head so high, is truly wonderful!”

After a series of tweets talking up his day of golf with Abe, Trump once again felt the need to complain about the media — something he is known to do every few days.

While the media has offered up several flattering pieces on Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, the First Daughter was thrust into the headlines this week after multiple retailers announced that they were dropping her luxury lines due to poor sales.

Trump responded to press accounts that upscale retailer Nordstrom was dropping Ivanka Trump’s merchandise by attacking the retailer on Twitter, writing, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

The controversy was only exacerbated when Trump Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway plugged Ivanka’s clothing on Fox News — leading to her being admonished

Responding to Trump’s latest media attack, many noted on Twitter that the media was doing it’s job: reporting on Ivanka Trump’s business woes.

See the tweet below, along with responses:

I am so proud of my daughter Ivanka. To be abused and treated so badly by the media, and to still hold her head so high, is truly wonderful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Trump is hosting the Japanese PM at Mar-a-Lago, yet still finds time to attack the media. https://t.co/PVDhUgdaer — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 11, 2017

Serious q: I have seen generally only neutral-to-positive coverage of @IvankaTrump — to what is he referring? https://t.co/JRw3092hUJ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2017

WSJ posted story (guessing) based on Nordstrom sales data showing major declines in her brand before decision to end carrying it. https://t.co/GRHL5BUkVy — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) February 11, 2017

POTUS used his power—attacked a store b/c it dropped Ivanka's fashion line—Trump business Dropped b/c of low sales—media correctly reported https://t.co/2HbSjEwDAS — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump nobody would even know that stores are dropping her clothing line if you didn't tweet about it. You did this to her! — david nuzzy nussbaum (@theNuzzy) February 11, 2017