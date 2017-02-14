Trump furious at SNL sketch that portrayed Steve Bannon as the real president: report

Saturday Night Live mocks President Donald Trump and top political adviser Steve Bannon (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with how he and his administration are portrayed on NBC’s Saturday Night Live every week — and there’s apparently a sketch he hates more than Melissa McCarthy roasting Sean Spicer.

A new report claims that the president is particularly furious over a recent sketch that portrayed top political strategist Steve Bannon as the real political force in the White House.

According to the Washington Post, Trump was recently “especially upset by a sketch that cast White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon as the Grim Reaper manipulating the president — who was ultimately relegated to a miniature desk, playing dolefully with an expandable toy.”

Trump has been defensive about his relationship with Bannon, as he angrily insisted earlier this month that he “calls his own shots” shortly after MSNBC’s Morning Joe had a panel discussion that pondered whether Bannon was the man “calling the shots” in the Oval Office.