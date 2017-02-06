Trump pushes InfoWars conspiracy theory that press ‘doesn’t want to report’ on terror attacks

Donald Trump on Monday made controversial—and largely unsubstantiated—claim that “the very dishonest press doesn’t want to report” on violent attacks carried out by terrorist around the world.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported,” the president told a group of senior commanders at MacDill Air Force Base. “And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it.”

“They have their reasons, and you understand that,” he added.

As observers pointed out Trump’s statement alleging the intentional underreporting of terror attacks by the media is “completely divorced from reality.” But as Twitter user @UrbanAchievr notes, the claim of the “mainstream” media neglecting to cover specific terror attacks is a theory pushed by the Alex Jones-run website InfoWars.

“Where does he get this stuff?” pic.twitter.com/kvHmWElwUS — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) February 6, 2017

Jones claims to have a close relationship with Trump, at one point insisting his site—which pushes Pizzagate conspiracy theories and Sandy Hook trutherism—even claimed to have received White House press credentials.