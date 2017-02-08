US Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Trump’s attorney general

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the U.S. Senate approved the appointment of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (52-47) to become the U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump.

Sessions’ has been a controversial appointment, specifically due to his alleged record of making various racist comments. A 500-plus page transcript of Sessions’ 1986 confirmation hearings for a federal judgeship nomination revealed Sessions reportedly called the NAACP and the ACLU “un-American” and “Communist.”

During Tuesday’s Senate debate regarding Sessions’ appointment, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as she attempted to read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King criticizing Sessions.