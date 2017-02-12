Quantcast

WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s Trump takes 9th Circuit justices to People’s Court because ‘I’m a TV president’

Tom Boggioni

12 Feb 2017 at 01:41 ET                   
SNL's Trump goes to People's Court -- (NBC screen grab)

Long after Melissa McCarthy opened Saturday Night Live with another dead-on impersonation of White Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and Kellyanne Conway stalked Jake Tapper, host Alec Baldwin finally appeared as President Donald Trump.

Baldwin, who was making his highly anticipated 17th appearance on SNL, portrayed Trump suing the justices of the 9th Circuit Court for overturning his immigration ban — and choosing television’s People’s Court as the proper venue because, “I’m a TV president.”

As the judge explains, “Mr. Trump, you understand this is a TV court?” Baldwin’s Trump replies, “That’s okay, I’m a TV president.”

Asked to state his case, Trump gets into the particulars.

“Thank you judge, or what do you call a lady judge? A flight attendant? Something like that?” he begins. “I signed a tremendous travel ban, I didn’t read it but I signed it. People took pictures of me holding up the paper.  Very official. And these judges
have been very disrespectful. I’m right, they’re wrong. I want the ban reinstated — also I want $725.”

After eventually ruling against Trump, the judge (played by Cecily Strong) makes a demand of him.

“Lemme just say, you’re doing too much,” she admonishes him. “I just want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me. I just want to relax and watch the Grammy’s — and no one has ever said that.”

Watch the video below via NBC:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
