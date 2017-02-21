WATCH: Angry constituent confronts Mitch McConnell over Trump’s pledge to ‘bring back coal jobs’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (MSNBC / Screengrab)

An angry constituent at Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) speech at the Lawrenceburg Chamber of Commerce in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky on Tuesday tore into the Senate majority leader over the Trump administration’s pledge to “bring back coal jobs” to the United States.

“The last I heard, these coal jobs are not coming back and now these people don’t have the insurance they need because they’re poor,” the woman yelled at the Senator. “And they work those coal mines, and they’re sick, the veterans are sick, the veterans are broken down, they’re not getting what they need.”

“If you can answer any of that, I’ll sit down and shut up, like Elizabeth Warren,” she added, recalling McConnell’s motion earlier this month to stop the Massachusetts senator from reading a letter by Coretta Scott King during Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing.

“I hope you feel better now,” McConnell responded, according to the Hill.

Attendees at McConnell’s speech were barred from making video recordings or bringing any signs to the event. They were also warned that “no yelling or abusive language will be tolerated” during the speech.

Sign outside of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s scheduled speech in Lawrenceburg, Ky. pic.twitter.com/sak9Xz1i5g — Adam Beam (@adambeam) February 21, 2017

Despite this, nearly 1,000 protestors gathered outside the Lawrenceburg Chamber of Commerce for hours to protest McConnell and urge the senator to stand against Donald Trump. According to the Hill, McConnell pushed back against the protestors, declaring, “winners make policy and losers go home.”

Watch the video, via NBC News’ Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy):