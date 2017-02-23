WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather outside as Mitch McConnell meets with Kentucky business leaders

Protesters gather outside speaking event for Sen. Mitch McConnell (Kentucky Democratic Party/Twitter)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was met by more than 100 protesters Thursday morning at a private business meeting in northern Kentucky.

The protesters gathered outside Hotel Covington, where McConnell was scheduled to speak to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, reported WLWT-TV.

McConnell faced angry constituents twice this week in Louisville and Lawrenceburg, where one woman berated the senator for moving to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Those public events restricted video recordings or signs, and large crowds of protesters gathered outside each of them, as well.

But Covington’s event was private, although it attracted at least as many protesters.

McConnell was expected to address a variety of topics during his keynote address, the TV station reported.

Local business leaders are keenly interested in the senate majority leader’s plan to replace the aging Brent Spence Bridge, which carries Interstate 75 traffic over the Ohio River.