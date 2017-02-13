Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Seth Meyers compares ‘sinister’ Stephen Miller to The Simpsons’ Mr. Burns

Tom Boggioni

13 Feb 2017 at 23:50 ET                   
Seth Meyers -- screenshot

It didn’t take long for amazingly intense Trump adviser Stephen Miller to become fodder for late night comics, with Seth Meyers comparing him to the conniving and evil Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons.”

Sharing clips of Miller’s much-derided appearances on Sunday’s cable shows, Meyers said, “In case you’re wondering what being sinister does to you, that guy is 31 years old and he already looks like he’s two-thirds of the way to Montgomery Burns.”

Meyers also commented on what he called Miller’s “chilling statement” that Trump’s “powers as president will not be questioned.”

“The only way that statement could be more terrifying is if he yelled it in German,” Meyers quipped.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Embattled National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns: CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+