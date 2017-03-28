An exhaustive timeline of the Trump-Russia connections — starting from 1979

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photos by: Screen capture and Shutterstock)

Investigative reporters have begun to flesh out the Trump/Russia timeline. To keep everything in one location, here’s an updated summary (so far).

This is part of a series by Steven Harper. Read the other posts in the series: Trump Resistance Plan.

This timeline first appeared on Feb. 15, 2017, and has been updated continually. New entries are marked with the date they were added. Timeline produced by John Light using a template from the Knight Lab at Northwestern University.

This article was originally published at BillMoyers.com