Colbert brilliantly mocks Sessions: ‘You don’t have to recuse yourself – you’ve already f*cked yourself’

Stephen Colbert is ready for the Russian invasion (Photo: Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert was full of mockery Thursday night, as he walked his audience through the inability of the White House to get out from under the Russian scandal.

“There’s big news today out of the Kremlin,” Colbert said. “I’m sorry. I misread that. I meant the White House.”

Colbert explained that Donald Trump’s administration has tried to explain that there’s nothing to see with regard to the Russian connections. “Well I spy with my little eye,” he said before rolling the clip of the news breaking that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russians after saying that he didn’t.

When Colbert played the video clip of Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) asking about Sessions’ ability to be impartial about a Russian investigation, his audience booed loudly.

Sessions explained in a statement that he didn’t meet with the Russian ambassador in his capacity as a campaign chair but rather as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Honey! I wasn’t having sex with her as your husband!” Colbert said. “I was humping her in my capacity as a member of the Armed Services Committee.”

When it came to outlining Sessions’ inability to get his story straight, he explained Sessions “called yourself a campaign surrogate, then you lied under oath that you never met with the Russians, so you don’t have to recuse yourself, because you’ve already f*cked yourself.”

Watch Colbert’s video below:

