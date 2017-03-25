Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, Media, Trump News, U.S. News
Combative Trump TV spokesman Boris Epshteyn is about to step down: report
25 Mar 2017 at 21:03 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Sources in Pres. Donald Trump’s administration say that one of the president’s top TV surrogates is stepping down from his role in coming days.

Politico said on Saturday that Boris Epshteyn will be leaving his position as a spokesman and taking on a “less visible” role in the White House.

Epshteyn served as a vociferous defender of Trump and his policies first as a volunteer and then a paid campaign official.

His combativeness extends beyond the times when cameras are rolling, however. Earlier this year, Politico reported that Epshteyn has been known to “terrorize” network executives and talent bookers, prompting Fox News to blacklist him from any further appearances.

In 2014, Epshteyn was arrested for sucker-punching a man in the parking lot of a bar, according to the Smoking Gun.

Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com
Next on Raw Story >
Combative Trump TV spokesman Boris Epshteyn is about to step down: report
Newest Stories
Read more stories