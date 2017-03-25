Dan Rather: ‘Stunning’ Trumpcare debacle is a ‘staggering loss’ for both Trump and Ryan

Dan Rather speaks to 'All In' host Chris Hayes on July 11, 2016. (MSNBC)

Former “CBS Evening News” anchor and veteran journalist Dan Rather called the withdrawal of the GOP’s healthcare bill on Friday a “staggering defeat” for Pres. Donald Trump’s administration that has not only damaged the president’s political standing but that of House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) as well.

In a Facebook post, Rather wrote, “Stunning. A complete defeat that I don’t think anyone would have predicted in the manner that took place. Donald Trump promised to repeal and replace Obamacare on day one of his presidency. He promised a health care nirvana of lower premiums, choice and better care. The GOP has been demonizing the Affordable Care Act for 7 years and yet here we are. The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land. Who knew healthcare was hard?”

Rather warned that “the morass of blame is only beginning” as Republicans in Congress lash out at the White House, the White House lashes out at the Democratic Party and Trump’s supporters are blaming anyone and everyone but the man himself.

“Mr. Trump is wounded and he will try to do his usual two step of taking credit for everything and blame for nothing. It is a dance that I think was already old for a majority of Americans,” said Rather.

“I have never seen such a staggering loss so early in a term,” he continued.

“The damage isn’t limited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Many Democrats never understood Paul Ryan’s golden boy wonk status. But that aura has also been deeply and perhaps irrevocably tarnished by this health care failure,” he said.

