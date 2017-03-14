Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Debunking the ‘gaydar’ myth

The Conversation

14 Mar 2017 at 23:51 ET                   
Young gay couple (Shutterstock)

Debunking the ‘gaydar’ myth

By William Cox, Assistant Scientist, Department of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Patricia Devine, Professor of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Alyssa Bischmann, Ph.D. Student studying Counseling Psychology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Janet Hyde, Professor of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Two people dress up as Gaydar bots during San Francisco’s 2014 gay pride parade. Scott Schiller/flickr, CC BY-NC…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Rep. Jack Kingston: ‘Normal people’ don’t care about Trump’s taxes like they don’t care about the environment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+