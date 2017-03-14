Debunking the ‘gaydar’ myth

By William Cox, Assistant Scientist, Department of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Patricia Devine, Professor of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Alyssa Bischmann, Ph.D. Student studying Counseling Psychology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Janet Hyde, Professor of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Two people dress up as Gaydar bots during San Francisco’s 2014 gay pride parade. Scott Schiller/flickr, CC BY-NC…