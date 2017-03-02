Quantcast

Dem. Senator McCaskill nailed for falsely claiming she’s never met with Russia’s ambassador

Brad Reed

02 Mar 2017 at 10:23 ET                   

Sen. Claire McCaskill took to Twitter on Thursday to slam Attorney General Jeff Sessions, her former colleague in the Senate, for failing to disclose having two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year.

But McCaskill went too far when she asserted that she had never once met with the Russian ambassador during her tenure on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I’ve been on the Armed Services Committee for 10 years,” she wrote. “No call or meeting with Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Relations Committee.”

As National Review writer Charles C.W. Cooke points out, however, McCaskill twice talked about meetings with the Russian ambassador on her own Twitter feed — once in 2013 and once in 2015.

McCaskill has so far not issued any clarification to her false claim.

