Dem. Senator McCaskill nailed for falsely claiming she’s never met with Russia’s ambassador

Sen. Claire McCaskill took to Twitter on Thursday to slam Attorney General Jeff Sessions, her former colleague in the Senate, for failing to disclose having two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year.

But McCaskill went too far when she asserted that she had never once met with the Russian ambassador during her tenure on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I’ve been on the Armed Services Committee for 10 years,” she wrote. “No call or meeting with Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Relations Committee.”

I've been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years.No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Rel Com. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 2, 2017

As National Review writer Charles C.W. Cooke points out, however, McCaskill twice talked about meetings with the Russian ambassador on her own Twitter feed — once in 2013 and once in 2015.

Claire McCaskill says she’s had “no call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever.” But she tweeted about two. It’s easy to forget. pic.twitter.com/kavd29WOg5 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 2, 2017

McCaskill has so far not issued any clarification to her false claim.