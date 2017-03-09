Feud breaks out during health care hearing as Republican whines that men have to pay for prenatal care

John Shimkus at House hearing (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) got into a battle with Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA) Thursday during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing for the healthcare bill.

While discussing the GOP’s new bill, Doyal asked what Shimkus could possibly have a problem with that is mandated in Obamacare. He rattled off some of the things Americans have said they like, kids being able to stay on their parents’ insurance until 26, not being kicked off for pre-existing conditions or stopping caps on benefits.

Shimkus replied that men shouldn’t have to pay for prenatal care.

“I’m just — I — is that not correct?” Shimkus stuttered. “Should they?”

Doyal seemed so dumbfounded he couldn’t find his words either. He reclaimed his time. “There’s no such thing as ala cart insurance, John,” he explained.

Shimkus said that was the thing he had a problem with. “That’s the point! That’s the point!” he exclaimed. “We want the consumer to be able to go to the insurance market and be able to negotiate on a plan that –”

“You tell me what insurance company will do that,” Doyle interrupted. “There isn’t a single insurance company in the world that does that, John.”

Watch the exchange below via NARAL: