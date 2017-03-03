‘Fox & Friends’: Sessions didn’t perjure himself — he didn’t understand Franken’s ‘crazy’ question

Fox News host Steve Doocy (Photo: screen capture)

On Friday, the crew at “Fox and Friends” insisted that embattled Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions did not perjure himself before Congress by not mentioning his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Media Matters said that the co-hosts said Sessions was simply thrown off by Sen. Al Franken’s “crazy question” asking if Sessions had met with Kislyak.

“Al Franken had a tortured, circuitous question,” said Brian Kilmeade.

“It was a very long question,” Steve Doocy agreed.

Kilmeade continued by saying that “there’s an excellent chance that [Sessions] didn’t even — because nothing happened significantly — he didn’t even remember about the Heritage Foundation incident or this ambassador came through.”

Doocy later reiterated, “Well, it was — to his credit, it was a crazy question, a very long question.”

“He certainly did not perjure himself,” Doocy said. “Everybody agrees on that. But nonetheless, the Democrats are saying, ‘OK, he’s got to recuse himself. Oh, he did that? All right. Now he’s got to resign.’ He is not going to resign over this.”

Franken’s question was, “These documents also allegedly stated, quote, there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries from the Russian government. Now, again, I’m telling you this as it’s coming out, so, you know. But if it’s true, it’s obviously extremely serious and if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?”

As it turns out, Sessions himself had communicated with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at two separate meetings. The ACLU has called for a perjury investigation against Sessions and Democrats including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are calling on the Attorney General to resign.

