‘Give me a break’: Rep. Elijah Cummings slams Sessions’ recusal — and asks him to resign

Rep. Elijah Cummings (YouTube)

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) isn’t interested in Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal. The ranking member on the Government Reform and Oversight Committee wants to see Sessions resign.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Cummings questioned how far Sessions’ recusal will go. Sessions told reporters that he will recuse himself for anything involving Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign. He did not indicate if it would include ties that surfaced after the election or now that Trump is in the White House.

Cummings railed against Sessions saying that Democrats have been asking that he recuse himself from the second he took the oath for his confirmation hearing.

“Suddenly, now, he says because he’s talked to his ethics people that he is going to recuse himself,” Cummings continued. “They say — they told him he should do it because he was involved in the campaign. Give me a break. He is the number one law enforcement officer in the country. He has been a U.S. Attorney for the state of Alabama, and as an attorney, he knows and I know that there are certain things that you don’t have to talk to the ethics people about.”

Cummings argued that when someone comes before a committee, every syllable stated is important.

“I found it interesting that he got a memory today,” Cummings continued. The comment is in reference to Sessions’ claim that he recalled the meeting. “That was very interesting, that he remembered some things and he didn’t remember other things.”

He went on to say that another thing he found concerning was that when they come before the committee and say that they forgot something under sworn testimony and they want to correct it they usually do so with a written statement. That didn’t happen in Sessions’ case.

“I don’t think this would have ever come out if it were not for the drip-drab of the press bringing these things out,” he concluded. “And, so, I’m still concerned. I do not think it was enough. I think he left a lot of questions unanswered.”

Cummings is also concerned about why Sessions didn’t recuse himself well before this.

“He’s been sitting around, I guess, talking to Comey and others,” Cummings said. “We don’t know what he knows. It’s going to be interesting what he sends to the Judiciary Committee to try to clear the record. But I can tell you that I’m still not satisfied. I’m concerned, and I think that we as a country and we as a judicial system are better than that.”

Watch the full interview below:

