‘Hire a fact checker’: Schwarzenegger fires back after Trump claims he was booted from ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Responding to a Saturday morning tweet from President Donald Trump saying Arnold Schwarzenegger had been fired from “Celebrity Apprentice,” the actor told the president he was in need of a “fact checker.”

Saturday morning an un-tethered Trump first went on a Twitter rant, accusing ex-President Barack Obama of “tapping the phones” at Trump Tower, before turning his gaze to something nearer and dearer to his heart: his former television reality show.

At issue was Schwarzenegger’s announcement that he was leaving “Celebrity Apprentice” because he felt the show was bogged down by Trump’s increasing unpopularity.

Never one to let a slight slide, Trump took a shot at Schwarzenegger who became host of the show after Trump moved to the White House.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump tweeted.

Schwarzenegger fired right back on Twitter, writing, “”You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker.”

See the tweets below:

