‘His word-salad today involves ACTUAL salad’: The internet loses it over Spicer’s Russia outburst

(Twitter / @brandojerg)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s objection to reporters questioning investigations into President Donald Trump’s Russia ties reached a new level on Tuesday when Spicer imploded during his daily briefing.

American Urban Radio Correspondent April Ryan asked how the administration could possibly move past the scandal, noting, “Two and a half months in, you’ve got this [Sally Yates] story today, you’ve got other things going on. You’ve got Russia, you’ve got wiretaps … You’ve got investigations on Capitol Hill.”

Spicer replied, “I’ve said it from the day that I got here until whenever that there is no connection. You’ve got Russia! If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

The internet didn’t go easy on Spicy’s salad dressing remark.

What the hell is Russian salad dressing? Vodka? https://t.co/J64XGRHyCz — Xan In The Woods (@xandertheblue) March 28, 2017

@jlo2325 can’t wait for Melissa McCarthy downing Russian salad dressing from the podium pic.twitter.com/JTOrHO8wEO — Nat (@coffeelvr4) March 28, 2017

Spicer: There’s​ a such thing as Russian salad dressing? I thought it was just poison. — ICALSEMLOH (@lacadri34) March 28, 2017

When you spit out your chai latte o/the train because you just watchd Sean Spicer make up Russian Salad Dressing. Cirque du Soleil is hiring — QueenToto (@metotty) March 28, 2017

@edhornick If your son-in-law sneaks that salad dressing into your building along with the Russian Ambassador – then yes, it’s a connection. — Wrath of Chaka Khan (@ta2t2o) March 28, 2017

The Trump Organization holds a monopoly on Russian salad dressing, don’t they? https://t.co/aJsrgVHrWy — Chad (@RevDJEsq) March 28, 2017

Might be an exaggeration, but I *would* consider it an indictment on his judgement. Russian salad dressing sucks. Please don’t hack me. https://t.co/3mE6R3KKYC — Bruce Frazier (@BFrazierUGA) March 28, 2017

lost in the mix, while it’s tasty, russian dressing is more of a condiment than a salad dressing — Content Crusher (@DavidCovucci) March 28, 2017

tbh i don’t trust anyone who puts russian salad dressing on a salad tho because russian salad dressing is gross https://t.co/VcXn4t5Yz2 — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 28, 2017

Russian salad dressing. Duh. If we knew then what we know now. pic.twitter.com/NzOcTyhl7t — brandon® (@brandojerg) March 28, 2017

I’m sorry but who eats Russian salad dressing? That’s just ridiculous. This must be some sort of coded message. https://t.co/s3bBjJWAT6 — Pierre Omidyar (@pierre) March 28, 2017

@naretevduorp All this Russian nonsense is just the Trump organization trying to expand into the international salad dressing business. — Paul Chambers (@feedingtubepaul) March 28, 2017