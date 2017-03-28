Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘His word-salad today involves ACTUAL salad’: The internet loses it over Spicer’s Russia outburst

Erin Corbett

28 Mar 2017 at 15:19 ET                   
(Twitter / @brandojerg)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s objection to reporters questioning investigations into President Donald Trump’s Russia ties reached a new level on Tuesday when Spicer imploded during his daily briefing.

American Urban Radio Correspondent April Ryan asked how the administration could possibly move past the scandal, noting, “Two and a half months in, you’ve got this [Sally Yates] story today, you’ve got other things going on. You’ve got Russia, you’ve got wiretaps … You’ve got investigations on Capitol Hill.”

Spicer replied, “I’ve said it from the day that I got here until whenever that there is no connection. You’ve got Russia! If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

The internet didn’t go easy on Spicy’s salad dressing remark.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russian oligarch threatens to sue over AP’s Manafort-Putin reports — and offers to testify before Congress
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+