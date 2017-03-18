‘I got a guy’: Bill Maher predicts 2020 Democratic presidential candidate if they don’t ‘f*ck it up’

Real Time host Bill Maher -- HBO screenshot

During HBO’s non-broadcast ‘Overtime’ segment of Real Time, host Bill Maher pressed his panel to come up with a sure-fire winner the Democrats can put forward in 2020 because “we cannot f*ck this up” next time.

While guest panelists Andrew Sullivan and former Congressman Barney Frank (D-MA) stated it was too early to make a prediction with close to four years remaining, Maher went out on a limb.

“Who is going to be the Democratic candidate in 2020, we cannot f*ck this up,” Maher began. “We can’t live under the illusion that the electorate is going to go for somebody who isn’t charismatic, okay and a great salesman. Hillary Clinton proved you can be completely competent, but you can’t win in an election with,’I know I’m not that great, but this guy is nuts.'”

With Sullivan remarking, “I’ve scoured the landscape and I don’t see anyone,” Maher interjected.

“I know a guy, I think the people in this state do too, [current California Lt. Gov.] Gavin Newsome,” he said to applause. “This guy should be president. He can win. He’s going to be governor in 2018, and I know that’s a short time to be governor before a four-year run — I don’t give a f*ck. His slogan should be ‘Hello, I must be going. Nice to stop by California, but I got other things to do.'”

Watch the video below via CNN: