Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Keep up the good fight for Truth’: Tom Hanks surprises White House press corps with gift of encouragement

Sarah K. Burris

02 Mar 2017 at 15:50 ET                   
Tom Hanks awarded the Medal of Freedom (Photo: Screen capture)

The White House is in a very public war against the media and journalists, so Tom Hanks sent a gift of encouragement.

President Donald Trump has spent his first few weeks in office attacking the press as “fake news” when stories are critical of him or paint him in a negative light. Trump has also gone after the use of anonymous sources, despite his White House using them as well. Press secretary Sean Spicer even blocked certain media outlets that have been unfriendly from attending an informal gaggle. At the same time, the media has fallen to an alarming level of support.

In light of that, actor Tom Hanks sent a new espresso machine to reporters in the press room. According to CNN White House producer Allie Malloy, Hanks sent the machine along with the note, “Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.”

The machine is one of three that Hanks has sent the press corps over the years.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds press conference after Russia reports
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+