‘Keep up the good fight for Truth’: Tom Hanks surprises White House press corps with gift of encouragement

Tom Hanks awarded the Medal of Freedom (Photo: Screen capture)

The White House is in a very public war against the media and journalists, so Tom Hanks sent a gift of encouragement.

President Donald Trump has spent his first few weeks in office attacking the press as “fake news” when stories are critical of him or paint him in a negative light. Trump has also gone after the use of anonymous sources, despite his White House using them as well. Press secretary Sean Spicer even blocked certain media outlets that have been unfriendly from attending an informal gaggle. At the same time, the media has fallen to an alarming level of support.

In light of that, actor Tom Hanks sent a new espresso machine to reporters in the press room. According to CNN White House producer Allie Malloy, Hanks sent the machine along with the note, “Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.”

The machine is one of three that Hanks has sent the press corps over the years.

Tom Hanks note to the WH press corps attached to the espresso machine he gifted. pic.twitter.com/JAZy8ghetc — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017