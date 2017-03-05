Quantcast

‘No one knows what Donald Trump was talking about’: FBI and law enforcement baffled by ‘wiretap’ claims

David Ferguson

05 Mar 2017 at 16:39 ET                   
Fredericka Whitfield and Shimon Prokupecz on CNN (screen capture)

A CNN expert on crime and justice conceded on Sunday that “no one” in law enforcement “knows what Donald Trump was talking about” with regards to his tweets on Saturday morning accusing former Pres. Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower.

Shimon Prokupecz told anchor Fredericka Whitfield that so far, there has been no evidence of anything even remotely resembling what Trump said in his tweets, no FISA warrant, no criminal warrant.

“Up and down the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, really no one knows what Donald Trump was talking about,” said Prokupecz. “And going forward, they’re going to look to try and see, you know, if perhaps there’s something they missed. But right now, there’s no indication that anyone in law enforcement was eavesdropping on Donald Trump.”

“They’re just saying, ‘This just did not happen,'” he said.

Trump may have picked up the story from right-wing radio host Mark Levin, who had a disastrous appearance on “Fox and Friends” Sunday when he refused to admit where the story came from.

In addition to putting its top legal counsel to work trying to produce evidence of the president’s claims, the White House is asking Congress to investigate the issue, without ever providing any evidence of its allegations.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
