‘No president can order a wiretap’: Former Obama adviser blisters ‘liar’ Trump over tapping accusations

President Donald Trump is due to give a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

A former policy adviser to ex-President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday for lying about about Obama having Trump Towers wire-tapped.

Saturday morning Trump accused Obama of bugging Trump Tower before the election, tweeting, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

As President, Trump would likely be able to prove that he predecessor had ordered warrantless wiretaps, and the newly-elected Trump could back up his statements. However, as former Obama foreign policy advisor Ben Rhodes noted, presidents, sitting or otherwise, don’t have the legal authority to do any such thing.

“No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you,” Rhodes tweeted back at Trump.

He then called Trump “a liar.”

You can see the tweets below:

No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you. https://t.co/lEVscjkzSw — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 4, 2017

Dear Pundits who lauded his speech. Is it still "presidential" to call your dignified predecessor "Bad (or sick) guy!" https://t.co/kQ0OXC4HUi — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 4, 2017

No. They couldn't. Only a liar could do that. https://t.co/G5v8q2Fm5k — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 4, 2017

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Obama issued a statement of Saturday reading: “A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”