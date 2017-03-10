North Carolina teens taunt non-whites in ‘KKK’ video: ‘You’re in America — you don’t deserve freedom’

Leesville Road Middle School students (WTVD)

Three eighth-graders from North Carolina were suspended for posting a video of themselves chanting “KKK” and hurling racial slurs on social media.

The Leesville Road Middle School students posted a video described by their principal as a “racist rant” on a music app that widely circulated before they took it down, reported The News & Observer.

“If you’re in America, we don’t accept n*****s,” as well as Jews, Arabs or Hispanics, one of the students says in the video. “Go back to the fields of Alabama, go back to the factories in Mississippi. You don’t deserve freedom.”

The teens — two boys and a girl — then starting chanting the initials of the Ku Klux Klan.

A parent brought the video, which was made off-campus, to the attention of school officials, who have disciplined the students for violating the code of conduct.

“It’s disturbing,” said Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for Wake County Schools. “It’s concerning, and it’s something we’re having conversations about whether a larger action needs to be taken.”

She said federal privacy laws prohibit her from discussing the punishment, but parents have heard three students were suspended for three days each.

“That video represents terrorism,” said parent Tionda Holt, who thinks the punishment was too light. “That is inciting hate. Someone could have seen that video and gotten riled up.”

She pointed out that a black student, Micah Speed, was suspended for 10 days for fighting last week with a Wake Forest High classmate he accused of making a death threat against him.

Speed, whose suspension was later reduced to five days, claims other students racially harassed him for months before the incident.