Nunes admits he doesn’t know ‘for sure’ if Trump or team members were even surveilled: Spokesperson

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA) was not certain that Donald Trump or members of his transition team were swept up in the “incidental” surveillance he informed the president of Wednesday, ABC News reports.

“He said he’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the [intelligence community] about this before he knows for sure,” a spokesperson told ABC news.

The chairman went directly to the White House yesterday with information indicating the president and his associates were included in legal surveillance that took place during the transition between Trump and former President Barack Obama. Nunes told reporters he had “dozens of reports” indicating the U.S intelligence community “incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

Now, a spokesperson for Nunes admits the chairman cannot be certain that incidental surveillance even included communications involving Trump or members of his transition team.

In a press conference Thursday, Nunes refused to reveal the source of his information, but would not conclusively say the White House was not the source.

