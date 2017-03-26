Paul Ryan got down on one knee in unsuccessful bid to woo conservative Rep’s vote on healthcare bill

U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-WI, Twitter.com

During negotiations with stubborn members of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) got down on one knee like a suitor asking for 83-year-old Alaska Rep. Don Young (R)’s hand in marriage when he asked him to vote for the party’s healthcare bill.

Sadly for Ryan, the Washington Post said, it wasn’t enough to convince Young — the longest-serving Republican in Congress — who never agreed to vote for the bill.

The somewhat silly scene represents the lengths that the normally staid Speaker was willing to go to in an attempt to whip up votes for the doomed bill, which the White House and GOP withdrew in the 11th hour on Friday.

White House staff and members of the GOP are reportedly angry and looking for someone to blame as we enter the 9th week of the Trump presidency.