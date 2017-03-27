Senate investigators will question Jared Kushner about talks with Russian officials

Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

Senate investigators intend to question Jared Kushner about his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition.

The Senate Intelligence Committee informed the White House Counsel’s Office of their intention to question Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, about his previously unreported meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, reported the New York Times.

Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak was revealed in newspaper reports weeks after it took place, and he later met with the head of a Russian bank that had been targeted with sanctions after the annexation of Crimea.

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed those meetings but said nothing of consequence was discussed.

Hicks said Kushner, now a senior White House adviser, had met with dozens of foreign officials as part of the transition team’s routine meetings.

However, communications and meetings between Trump associates and Russian officials have drawn increased scrutiny as the FBI and several congressional committees investigate the possibility of collusion between the Republican’s campaign and the Kremlin.

Kushner would be the closest person to the president called before any investigators, although there’s no indication he’s under investigation himself.