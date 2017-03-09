Senators demand to know how Jared Kushner will avoid overlap between business empire and government work
Two senators and a congressman are pressing the White House to disclose exactly how Jared Kushner will comply with conflict of interest laws. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., sent a letter to the Trump administration Wednesday, prompted by our recent story that detailed how Kushner, a top aide…
