‘That’s sick’: Joe Scarborough blisters Trump and Bannon for sliming Obama with tapping accusations

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough unleashed a furious Twitter rant Sunday morning, accusing President Donald Trump and senior adviser Steve Bannon of trashing former President Barack Obama with unfounded accusations of having the phones at Trump Tower tapped.

Trump roiled the waters on Saturday morning with a series of Tweets accusing Obama of having Trump’s “wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory,” before adding, “This is McCarthyism!”

As of this morning, Trump had yet to provide any proof of his allegations, with the president now calling on Congress to investigate his charges.

This didn’t sit well with MSNBC host Scarborough, who accused Trump of being “sick,” and suggesting that Trump adviser Steve Bannon was whispering in the President’s ear,sending him “swirling into a rage’ based on an unsubstantiated story published at Bannon’s Breitbart.

“Did Trump trash the 44th President and slime American democracy based on a conspiracy theory pushed on talk radio and website? That’s sick,” Scarborough tweeted.

Scarborough also accused the White House of abusing its power by siccing White House counsel Donald McGhann after the Justice Department in an effort to prove Trump’s wild claims have some basis in fact.

The White House interfering with an FBI investigation focused on the president would be an obvious abuse of power. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/b7R4QexAV6 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 5, 2017

Did Trump trash the 44th President and slime American democracy based on a conspiracy theory pushed on talk radio and website? That’s sick. pic.twitter.com/41vwtB9QNS — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 5, 2017