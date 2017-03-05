Quantcast

‘That’s sick’: Joe Scarborough blisters Trump and Bannon for sliming Obama with tapping accusations

Tom Boggioni

05 Mar 2017 at 11:04 ET                   
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough unleashed a furious Twitter rant Sunday morning, accusing President Donald Trump and senior adviser Steve Bannon of trashing former President Barack Obama with unfounded accusations of having the phones at Trump Tower tapped.

Trump roiled the waters on Saturday morning with a series of Tweets accusing Obama of having Trump’s “wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory,” before adding, “This is McCarthyism!”

As of this morning, Trump had yet to provide any proof of his allegations, with the president now calling on Congress to investigate his charges.

This didn’t sit well with MSNBC host Scarborough, who accused Trump of being “sick,” and suggesting that Trump adviser Steve Bannon was whispering in the President’s ear,sending him “swirling into a rage’ based on an unsubstantiated story published at Bannon’s Breitbart.

“Did Trump trash the 44th President and slime American democracy based on a conspiracy theory pushed on talk radio and website? That’s sick,” Scarborough tweeted.

Scarborough also accused the White House of abusing its power by siccing White House counsel Donald McGhann after the Justice Department in an effort to prove Trump’s wild claims have some basis in fact.

You can read the Tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
