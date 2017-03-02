‘The hypocrisy is staggering: Paul Begala slams Mike Pence for using an AOL email while criticizing Clinton

Paul Begala (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Bill Clinton advisor Paul Begala found it “staggering” that then-Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN) was using a private AOL email for official communication while simultaneously criticizing Hillary Clinton for using her personal email.

“I’m trying to choke down the vomit,” Begala began. “I’m sickened. It’s too spectacular. Irony has not only died, it drank a gallon of antifreeze and threw itself off the Washington Monument. There is no more irony in America.”

He recalled that when the Clinton email scandal broke he said and still maintains that government employees should use government emails.

“I still think that’s right,” Begala continued. “He didn’t violate any federal laws, apparently. Gov. Pence, at the time, didn’t break any state laws. But the principle attack on Hillary, [from] the Republicans, was because she used a private e-mail. It was certainly not a crime. Right-wing Republican Jim Cohen said no prosecutor would take this case so we know she didn’t. I trust Gov. Pence didn’t. I don’t want to hound him. The hypocrisy is staggering. Words fail me.”

Prior to Begala’s comments, conservative Kayleigh McEnany swore that there were no similarities between Clinton and Pence and further this was a witch hunt.

“This is what the Trump administration is against, a hostile press who are going to any length to drown his presidency,” she claimed as the panel groaned. “Case and point, this article from the IndyStar, you find out, half way down, this isn’t a violation of state law at all. The Trump administration is going to have to learn how to navigate hostile reporters who discredit their own story.”

Clinton using a private email server for her emails also isn’t a crime, according to Washington lawyers who specialize in national security as well as the FBI.