‘The last time someone ordered me to something, I was 18 …and it was my daddy’: Conservative smacks down Bannon

Stephen K. Bannon former Breitbart.com CEO turned Chief White House Strategist (Wikipedia.com)

President Donald Trump may have learned the hard way that Republicans are not as receptive as he is to to the advice given by White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

According to The Hill, Bannon was dispatched earlier this week to speak with the Republican Freedom Caucus faction and force them to fall in line and pass the House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) health care plan — and it did not go well.

Drawing from information in a Saturday newsletter from Axios, The Hill reports that Bannon stood before the caucus and — presumably speaking for the president — told them they had “no choice” but to vote for the American Health Care Act.

“Guys, look. This is not a discussion. This is not a debate. You have no choice but to vote for this bill,” Bannon reportedly told the assembled members

Axios states that one Freedom Caucus member replied: “You know, the last time someone ordered me to something, I was 18 years old. And it was my daddy. And I didn’t listen to him, either.”

Unable to garner enough support, and facing certain defeat, Ryan never allowed the bill to come to the floor for a vote.