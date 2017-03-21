‘There is no adult in charge’: Robert Reich hammers Trump for ‘tweeting lies to prop up his ego’

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich appears on 'All In' on Aug. 8, 2016. (MSNBC)

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has lambasted both President Donald Trump and the GOP leadership for turning the U.S. into a “rudderless” nation.

Writing on Facebook, Reich lamented that, “There is no adult in charge,” before calling Trump out as a “narcissistic child” who needs his ego continually stroked.

“We have as president an unhinged narcissistic child who tweets absurd lies and holds rallies to prop up his fragile ego, whose conflicts of financial interest are ubiquitous,” Reich wrote, “and whose presidency is under a “gray cloud” of suspicion (according to the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee) for colluding with Russian agents to obtain office in the 2016 election.”

Reich went on to say that Trump lacks qualified advisers to guide him, relying on “his daughter, his son-in-law, and an oddball who once ran a white supremacist fake-news outlet,” presumably senior adviser Steve Bannon.

“His cabinet is an assortment of billionaires, CEOs, veterans of Wall Street, and ideologues, none of whom has any idea about how to govern and most of whom don’t believe in the laws their departments are in charge of implementing anyway,” he continued before turning his sights on the Republican Party.

“Meanwhile, Congress is in the hands of Republicans who for years have only said ‘no,’ who have become expert at stopping whatever a president wants to do but don’t have a clue how to initiate policy, who have never passed a budget into law, and, more generally, don’t much like government and have not shared responsibility for governing the nation,” he continued.

He concluded, “As a result of all this, the most powerful nation in the world, with the largest economy in the world, is rudderless and leaderless.”

You can read the whole post here.