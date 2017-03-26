Trey Gowdy claims Nunes never talked to Trump about Russia — even though he admitted he did

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Face the Nation -- (Screencapture)

A terse Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) snapped at CBS host John Dickerson on Sunday morning, insisting that House Intelligence Committee head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) did not speak with President Donald Trump about a Russia investigation despite Nunes telling the press he did.

Appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation, Gowdy — who headed up the most recent investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Benghazi — was asked about the propriety of Nunes speaking with president about the investigation.

“Has he shown you any of what caused him to suggest that Obama officials doing surveillance captured some Trump campaign associates and unmasked them in the process of investigating?” Dickerson asked.

After admitting that he hasn’t seen the information Nunes was given, Gowdy insisted that he is just as much in the dark about the intelligence info as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the senior Democrat on the intelligence committee.

“I’ll just tell you this,” Gowdy continued. “My understanding is Chairman Nunes briefed the commander-in-chief on matters unrelated to the Russian investigation. So, if that’s a big deal in Washington, then we’ve sunk to a new low.”

“I guess Congressman Schiff would say, ‘But the president is the one who is a part of this investigation being done by the committee,'” Dickerson countered. “So then the chairman shouldn’t be talking to him.”

“Well then let me repeat what I said,” Gowdy replied, his voice rising. “The chairman of house intel briefed the commander-in-chief on something that has nothing to do with the Russia investigation. So if the commander-in-chief cannot be briefed by the chairperson of the house intel committee on a matter that had nothing to do with the FBI investigation, then I don’t know what they can talk about, John.”

Gowdy’s remarks at odd with Nunes who told Sean Hannity on Fox News, “I felt I had a duty and obligation to tell him because as you know he’s been taking a lot of heat in the news media. I think to some degree there are some things that he should look at to see whether in fact he thinks the collection was proper or not.”

Nunes later apologized for running to Trump with the information.

“It’s a judgement call on my part,” Nunes told reporters before adding, “At the end of the day, sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you don’t.”

